Boxing: Joshua knee brace, crutches at protest march 'precautionary'

LONDON (AFP) - World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua wore a knee brace as "a precautionary measure" while taking part in a Black Lives Matter march in the British boxer's hometown of Watford on Saturday (June 6).

Joshua, the reigning WBA, IBF and WBO title-holder, felt a "slight twinge" in his left knee in a training session earlier this week.

He was then seen on crutches, and on a scooter, as he took part in demonstrations that happened across Britain following the killing of George Floyd, a black American man who died in Minneapolis last month while being arrested by police officers.

But a spokesman for Joshua insisted there was no cause for alarm.

"Anthony felt a slight twinge in his knee whilst training," the spokesman said.

"The brace is a precautionary measure on the advice of physios. It will be further checked by his doctors but there is no immediate concern."

Joshua was due to defend his belts against Kubrat Pulev at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 20 only for the bout to be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.