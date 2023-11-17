Boxing-Fury v Usyk heavyweight title fight scheduled for Feb 17 in Riyadh

LONDON, England -Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will fight for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world in Riyadh on Feb. 17, organisers announced on Thursday.

Britain's Fury is the WBC world champion while Ukrainian Usyk holds the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts. Both have unbeaten records.

Contracts were signed in September for a proposed Dec 23 date, although that was never confirmed and slid after Fury's near defeat to former UFC champion Francis Ngannou in a non-title bout in Saudi Arabia on Oct 28.

Heavyweight boxing's last undisputed world champion was Britain's Lennox Lewis in 1999. REUTERS

