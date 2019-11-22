Boxing: Floyd Mayweather hints he may come out of retirement

LOS ANGELES (DPA) - Retired boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather Jr on Thursday (Nov 21) hinted he may be coming out of retirement and take part in a mixed martial arts (MMA) event.

The 42-year-old former world champion posted on Instagram an image of himself wearing only boxing shorts and with his hands wrapped in white tape with the caption "Coming out of retirement in 2020." The first of two posts on Thursday evening shows Mayweather sitting with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White at what appears to be a Boston Celtics basketball match.

The caption reads: "@danawhite and I working together again to bring the world another spectacular event in 2020."

The American former champion competed in just one exhibition bout at the end of December 2018 in Japan since defeating then-UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor by technical knockout in Las Vegas in August 2017.

McGregor famously took a break from MMA to compete in the boxing match.