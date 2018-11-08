Boxing: Floyd Mayweather cancels Japan kickboxing fight

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather on Wednesday (Nov 7) scrapped a planned fight with a Japanese kickboxer, claiming he had been duped into agreeing to the contest.

In a lengthy statement posted on social media, Mayweather said he had been "blindsided" by organisers of the proposed bout against Tenshin Nasukawa, set for New Year's Eve in Saitama.

"I want it to be clear that I, Floyd Mayweather, never agreed to an official bout with Tenshin Nasukawa," Mayweather wrote on Instagram.

The 41-year-old retired welterweight champion said he had travelled to Japan last week to participate in a private bout against Nasukawa for a "small group of wealthy spectators for a very large fee."

"This exhibition was previously arranged as a 'Special Bout' purely for entertainment purposes with no intentions of being represented as an official fight nor televised worldwide," Mayweather wrote.

Soon after arriving at a press conference in Tokyo on Monday, Mayweather said he and his team "were completely derailed by the new direction this event was going."

"We should have put a stop to it immediately," Mayweather wrote.

"I want to sincerely apologise to my fans for the very misleading information that was announced during this press conference.

"I can assure you that I too was completely blindsided by the arrangements that were being made without my consent or approval."