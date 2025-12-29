Straitstimes.com header logo

British boxer Anthony Joshua hurt in fatal car crash in Nigeria

Boxer Anthony Joshua was taken to hospital after an accident that killed two, said the Ogun State Police Command.

PHOTO: REUTERS

British former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua was involved in a car accident in Nigeria’s Ogun State that killed two people, local police said on Dec 29.

Joshua, 36, sustained minor injuries when his vehicle collided with another car, Ogun State Police Command said, adding that he had been taken to hospital and that they are investigating the cause of the accident.

Joshua could not immediately be reached for comment.

Joshua, who is the son of British-Nigerian parents, attended a boarding school in Ikenne, 85km from where the crash happened, before returning to Britain at the age of 12.

The accident occurred just over a week after

Joshua knocked out American social media star Jake Paul

in the sixth round of a bout in Miami.

Joshua was returning to the ring after a 15-month layoff. He is expected to fight long-time rival Tyson Fury in 2026. REUTERS

