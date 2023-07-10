Boxer Keana Ng and ice skater Ryo Ong among recipients of SOF-Peter Lim Scholarship

SINGAPORE – When she first took up sparring classes in 2022, boxer Keana Ng felt “a little intimidated” after realising that most of the students were boys.

In fact, there were some occasions when she met sparring partners who had trouble controlling their power, despite having no ill intentions.

But the training worked wonders, as the 17-year-old had since gone on to participate in numerous competitions with the Singapore Women’s Boxing Development Team.

On Monday, the Eunoia Junior College student was named as one of 99 student-athletes who received the Singapore Olympic Foundation-Peter Lim Scholarship under the high performance Under-18 category.

At the presentation ceremony at Temasek Polytechnic, Keana told The Straits Times: “Initially, when I wanted to try sparring, I asked my coach if he thought I was ready.

“He told me to just go for it… He was really encouraging and kept on giving me tips to improve.”

She recalled how nervous she felt when she fought competitively for the first time, adding: “Nonetheless, it was a good experience and subsequently I was able to better mentally prepare myself.”

Her boxing journey has also helped her develop a tougher mindset, especially in overcoming setbacks.

She said: “I tend to get discouraged after losses and doubt myself, and need the support of my peers and coaches to bounce back. It took me a week or so to get out of a negative mindset.”

Keana is the first boxer to receive the scholarship, worth $5,000 under this category, which she called a surprise.

She said: “I’m grateful because I have so many seniors who are good boxers but were deprived of this opportunity in the past. This is a recognition of my past achievements and also propels me to achieve more in future.”