Bowling them over with kindness

Senior Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth Sim Ann and (from left) national bowlers Muhd Danial and sisters Cherie and Daphne Tan were part of a team of about 50 Singapore Bowling Federation (SBF) athletes, coaches and employees who spent yesterday morning packing and distributing masks and hand sanitisers to Clementi and Toh Yi residents. In light of the coronavirus, they are supporting ground-up initiative #OpsHandsOn headed by FutuReady Asia, founded by SBF honorary secretary Delane Lim, and educating elderly residents on mask usage and regular hand washing.