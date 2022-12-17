Bowling: Stiff competition spurs Cherie Tan to Singapore Open victory

SINGAPORE - They were locked in battle for the $10,000 prize but few at the Singapore Bowling @ Rifle Range bowling alley on Saturday would have guessed it.

After all, national teammates Cherie Tan and New Hui Fen were a picture of harmony at the 52nd edition of the Singapore Open, exchanging high-fives and seemingly in buoyant mood as they took each other on in the women’s stepladder final.

Tan, the top qualifier for the step-ladder final, dropped the first game 191-237 but recovered in the second with a score of 232-181.

It was the 34-year-old’s second Singapore Open title, with the first coming in 2008. She has now won three individual titles in 2022, which include the SEA Games women’s singles gold medal in May and the Professional Women’s Bowling Association (PWBA) BowlTV Classic in June. She also finished as the top female bowler at the Brunswick Euro Challenge in the same month.

Tan, who received the winner’s trophy and a cheque for $10,000 from Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, the guest of honour, said: “We are all very competitive and want to do our best each time we are in competition and it is clear we will always push each other to improve our bowling.

“Even in training, we have friendly competitions. We want to be able to always help each other out and the ultimate goal is always to make Singapore proud with our performances.”

Tan said it was a normal practice for her and New to give each other high-fives in a competition but also shared that the pair often give each other tips.

Tan said: “We always help each other and often bounce ideas off one another on how we can do better.”

In May, the pair teamed up to clinch a rare women’s doubles gold for Singapore, the first time bowlers from Singapore had won the event since 1995.

New, 30, who clinched silver in the International Bowling Federation (IBF) World Cup in Queensland in November, added: “As a bowler, you would have blind spots in your games that you might not be able to notice. So it is good to have teammates being there for you to help you and tell you how you can improve.

“Cherie has plenty of knowledge about the game and when I am not sure about something, I always go to her.”

Tan, New and the rest of Singapore’s bowlers will now prepare for the 26th Tenpin Bowling Championships that will be held from Jan 8-18 next year in Hong Kong.

The Singapore Open made its return this year after a two-year hiatus and saw a total of 614 participants, including 110 from overseas, compete in the Dec 3-17 competition.