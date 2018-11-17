Bowling: Singapore's young bowlers take centre stage at 49th Nationals

SINGAPORE - The Republic's young bowlers took centre stage on the final day of the 49th Singapore Nationals at the SingaporeBowling @ Rifle Range bowling centre on Saturday (Nov 17).

Top seed Jomond Chia, 18, beat second Ahmad Safwan, 21, in two games to win the men's title, while 19-year-old top seed Charlene Lim beat second seed Geraldine Ng, 33, 203-155 to win the women's title.

Jomond lost the first game 223-195 but won the second 255-233 to clinch victory.

Earlier on in the first phase of the stepladder finals, Ng beat national teammate Jazreel Tan 209-204, while Safwan beat Brandon Ong 212-207.