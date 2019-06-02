Bowling: Singapore's Shayna Ng wins PWBA Sonoma County Open title in California

ROHNERT PARK, California - Singapore bowler Shayna Ng added another feather in her cap on Saturday (June 1) when she claimed the PWBA Sonoma County Open in California.

Ng, the second seed, upset top-seeded American Missy Parkin 259-237 in the final.

The Singaporean had earlier defeated another American, third seed Stefanie Johnson, 267-204 in the step-ladder finals.

Parker had been made the top seed following her 6,799-pinfall effort (average 226.63) with Ng the second seed (6,511) and Johnson the third seed (6,388). Valerie Bercier had rounded off the top four with her haul of 6,370 pinfalls after 30 games.

This is Ng's second Professional Women's Bowling Association (PWBA) title. Last year, she also claimed the Las Vegas Open title. Her other major accolades include the all-events gold at the 2015 World Women's Championships, the 2012 AMF World Cup title, as well as the team gold at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games.

Ng said: "We have been here for over 11/2 months now and we have learnt a lot as a team. We've had a lot of ups and downs but we've learnt a lot on this tour. We bowled 16 games in a day over 10 hours so we had to constantly stay sharp and mentally focused.

"We learnt about different ball reactions, to stay alert on the lanes and be aware of adjustments to make.

"It's been a grind for us and now it's so much sweeter to go back with a win."

National coach Jason Yeong-Nathan told The Straits Times that Ng's mental focus played a key role in her victory, noting: "She was composed, calm and focused on the process throughout the whole competition, even when things were not going well for her."

Ng's win topped a string of consistent performances by the national women's team on their six-week tour of the United States. At the PWBA Greater Cleveland Open, Cherie Tan was second, with Jazreel Tan third. At the PWBA Twin Cities Open, Cherie was sixth with Ng ninth. At the PWBA Lincoln Open, Cherie was fifth, with Ng 10th. Daphne Tan was fifth at the United States Bowling Congress Queens event.

Commenting on the team's tour results, Yeong-Nathan added: "I am happy with the team's overall performance on the tour. They worked well as a team on and off the lanes. We used each stop to make individual improvements to their game to get better.

"There's still room for improvement and we will head back home to work on them during training. This is a journey for each of them to be the best they can be."

Other Singaporeans who have won on the PWBA Tour include Jazreel (2015 Lubbock Sports Open), Cherie (2016 Sacramento Open), Bernice Lim (2016 USBC Queens) and New Hui Fen (2016 Tour Championship).