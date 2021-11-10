Bowling: Singapore's New, Tan lose to Danish pair in IBF Super World C'ships q-finals

SINGAPORE - National bowlers New Hui Fen and Cherie Tan's run in the women's doubles event at the International Bowling Federation Super World Championships ended in the quarter-finals after they lost 248-204 to Denmark's Cecilie Dam and Mika Guldbaek on Tuesday (Nov 9).

The Singaporean pair had secured a quarter-final berth earlier in the day after finishing in the top two in Group A of the match play round at the Dubai International Bowling Centre.

Compatriots Shayna Ng and Iliya Syamim also competed in the match play round but missed out on the quarter-finals after coming in fourth in Group C.

In the men's doubles match play round, Singapore's Jonovan Neo and Jomond Chia placed fourth in their group, while Darren Ong and Cheah Ray Han were sixth in theirs.

