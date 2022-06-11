Bowling: Singapore's Cherie Tan continues fine form to win PWBA BowlTV Classic

SINGAPORE - Less than a month after clinching three gold medals at the SEA Games in Hanoi, national bowler Cherie Tan continued her hot streak as she won the PWBA BowlTV Classic on Friday (June 10).

She defeated Colombia's Clara Guerrero 237-213 at the Maple Lanes Rockville Centre in New York and take home the winner's cheque of US$10,000 (S$13,879).

Having come close to winning last year's US Women's Open where she finished second, Tan was glad that she was able to claim a title this time.

She attributed her performance this time to the support of her coaches and teammates, as well as being more consistent in her shots, which was a result of the work that she had put in over the pandemic.

The 33-year-old said: "It's great to be able to win another title after coming so close to it last year. I felt that I had better consistency in shot making these past few months, coupled with having the right ball reaction, especially during the stepladders finals.

"I've been working on my physical game since the start of Covid-19 and felt that it was coming together a few months back, which allowed me better consistency in shot making. Having momentum from the SEA Games campaign helped too."

National senior head coach Jason Yeong-Nathan said the key to Tan's consistency is her mindset, adding: "Regardless of the results, Cherie reflects after each competition and is always looking at ways to improve, and constantly strives for perfection."

At the PWBA BowlTV Classic, Tan's sister Daphne came in fourth, while compatriots New Hui Fen and Shayna Ng finished 13th and 18th respectively.

The PWBA BowlTV Classic is the second leg of the three-tournament PWBA Classic Series.

Up next for Tan is the US Women's Open, which will take place at the Kingpin's Alley Family Fun Center in New York from Tuesday.

After her near-miss last year, Tan is not putting pressure on herself ahead of the competition.

She said: "It's going to be in a different alley and the patterns would be different. I'm going to keep an open mind and take it one shot at a time."