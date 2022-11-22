Bowling: Singapore’s New Hui Fen clinches silver at World Cup

SINGAPORE - On the hunt for a first singles title since the 2019 SEA Games, Singaporean bowler New Hui Fen gave her all in the women’s final against the United States’ Bryanna Cote at the International Bowling Federation (IBF) World Cup in Queensland on Tuesday.

But it was not to be for the 30-year-old, who was beaten in straight games by her American rival in Maroochydore.

After watching her teammates Cherie Tan, Shayna Ng and Colleen Pee miss out on the women’s team final, New showed her mettle by getting past German duo Janin Ribguth and Birgit Noreiks, as well as Swede Josefin Hermansson in the individual event to qualify for the final.

Competing in the best-of-three format, New was neck and neck with the 36-year-old in the first game but was beaten by just eight pinfalls (194-186). In the second game, the veteran bowler had two early open frames, allowing Cote to close out the match 226-201.

Despite the defeat, New was happy with the improvements to her game. She said: “I am on the right track in terms of my physical game, technical game, tactical game and mental game.

“(But) I could be faster with my adjustments and definitely my spares need some improvement.”

In the men’s singles, Singapore’s Eugene Yeo, Jaris Goh and Nu’man Syahmi advanced to the knockout stages but were beaten in the round of 32, 16 and quarter-finals respectively. Darren Ong did not advance from his group.

The men’s and women’s teams saw their campaigns end in the quarter-finals and semi-finals respectively, while placing ninth out of 14 countries and fifth out of eight teams in the matchplay events.

New added: “I think we did very well, maybe the format was not to our advantage but I think as a team we played well.”