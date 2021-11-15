Bowling: Singapore men beat Philippines to make first-ever world c'ship final

SINGAPORE - The Republic's male bowlers have qualified for their first-ever appearance in a World Championship final.

Cheah Ray Han, Jonovan Neo, Darren Ong and Jomond Chia beat the Philippines 247-228 in the men's team semi-final at the International Bowling Federation Super World Championships in Dubai on Monday (Nov 15).

They will face South Korea in the final later on Monday.

The team had recorded a 257-215 victory over the United Arab Emirates in the quarter-finals earlier in the day.

But the mighty women's team comprising singles champion Shayna Ng, 2019 World Bowling Athlete of the Year Cherie Tan, triple SEA Games gold medallist New Hui Fen and Iliya Syamim saw their run end in the matchplay round after they finished third in their group.

Ng, Tan, Ong and Cheah will also be competing in the mixed team event after booking their spot in the semi-finals with a 238-200 victory over Malaysia in the quarter-finals on Sunday.

They will play the United States for a place in the final.

The previous best finish by the country's male bowlers on the global stage came in the 2018 World Bowling Men's Championships, where they clinched a historic bronze medal. Ong and Neo were part of that team together with Basil Ng, Keith Saw, Jaris Goh and reserve Joel Tan.

Ong was also in the team that ended Singapore's 22-year wait for a men's team bowling gold at the SEA Games in 2017, along with Cheah, Timothy Tham, Ng, Goh and Saw.

Chia, who is making his World Championship debut, has enjoyed his own success at the youth level, winning two gold medals at the 2019 Asian Youth Championships.