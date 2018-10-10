Bowling: Singapore-based firm Reddentes to manage media rights of World Bowling

SINGAPORE - World Bowling, the world governing body of nine-pin and ten-pin bowling, announced on Wednesday (Oct 10) the appointment of Singapore-based Reddentes Sports to manage the distribution of its media rights, develop new broadcast properties and explore commercial opportunities.

As part of their multi-year deal, sports marketing agency Reddentes will oversee the broadcast production and media rights distribution for the Nov 23-Dec 5 World Bowling Men's Championships in Hong Kong.

I-Cable, a leading provider of pay-TV services in Hong Kong, has been confirmed as the host production and broadcast partner for the quadrennial competition. StarHub and Astro have also come on board as broadcast partners for Singapore and Malaysia, respectively.

In addition to the World Championships, Reddentes will develop long-term strategies for World Bowling's properties and calendar of events, including a five-year plan for its annual flagship event, the World Bowling Tour.

World Bowling chief executive officer Kevin Dornberger hailed Reddentes as a "perfect fit" for the sport's world governing body, and said: "We look forward to redefining our media rights structure and commercial portfolio to increase exposure for our athletes and blue-ribbon events.

"This offers bowling fans greater opportunities to follow the sport, as well as building new revenue streams to take our international events to new heights."

Mark Chew, managing director of Reddentes, added: "We are encouraged by this appointment by World Bowling and are excited to offer our global expertise and local knowledge to help realise the sport's broadcast and commercial potential.

"This is a wonderful opportunity to work with an international sports federation with bold ambitions to take bowling to the next level, and we are delighted to collaborate with them to reach their goals."