Bowling: Singapore athletes claim six golds at inaugural SEA Deaf Games

Star bowler Adelia Naomi Yokoyama led the way with five golds, as the Republic’s athletes took home six golds and two bronzes from the sport at the inaugural SEA Deaf Games 2022 in Kuala Lumpur.

Yokoyama bagged her five golds from the women’s singles, doubles, trios, masters and overall events.

The 23-year-old, who also won gold at the 2022 Deaflympics in October in singles, said: “It is an indescribable feeling to win all gold at the first SEA Deaf Games. I am extremely happy and proud to achieve my personal best of 1,330 (pinfalls) in the six-game series.”

The two-time Deaflympics gold medallist said she was looking forward to participating in future major competitions and thanked her coach, William Woo, for her spectacular success.

“Without Deaf Sports Association Singapore and coach Woo, I may not have gotten this far,” she added.

Team Singapore added a sixth gold through Vincent Chong Kar Keong in the men’s masters. He also secured bronzes in the doubles and trios.

The 56-year-old veteran bowler said: “I did not expect to win. When I knew I won, I was surprised and very happy.”

Esther Ng Zhi En, who was part of the women’s trios with Yokoyama, was ecstatic to win her first gold.

The 16-year-old, participating in her first overseas competition, said: “I wanted to learn more from the seniors and enjoy my games. The competitors performed well and that taught me to be resilient and to persevere.”

Team Singapore were represented by 12 athletes competing in athletics, badminton and bowling.