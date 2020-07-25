Singapore Bowling council member Tan Zhi Qiang, 35; national coach Jason Yeong-Nathan, 37; Thaddeus Tan, 14; national coach Helmi Chew, 39; SBF council member Valerie Teo, 35; and Ashton Tan, 15, celebrate making 116 strikes in 20 minutes to raise over $5,000 yesterday at Temasek Club. The efforts are part of the #20strikeschallenge to bring in $50,000 for the Autism Resource Centre (Singapore).
Bowling for good
Published34 min ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 25, 2020, with the headline 'Bowling for good'. Print Edition | Subscribe