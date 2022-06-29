Bowling: Colleen Pee clinches women's singles title at Under-21 World C'ships

SINGAPORE - Colleen Pee has won a gold medal at the International Bowling Federation (IBF) Under-21 World Championships in Helsingborg, Sweden.

She beat Malaysia's Alyaa Addini Zulamri in the women's singles final on Wednesday (June 29).

Competing at the Olympia Bowling lanes, Pee won the first game 213-190, but the second game went to a tie-breaker with the score level at 212-212.

The 18-year-old Singaporean won the tie-breaker 60-40 to bag her first title on the junior world stage.

The Republic's bowlers have secured four other medals at the U-21 world championships by qualifying for the semi-finals of the women's doubles - with two teams in contention - women's and mixed team events. Joint bronze medals are given out to semi-finalists.

The semi-finals and finals for the rest of the events will take place later on Wednesday.