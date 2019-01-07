Bowling: Cherie Tan finishes second at the AIK International Tournament in Sweden

SINGAPORE - Local kegler Cherie Tan finished second at the AIK International Tournament at the Bowl-O-Rama in Stockholm, Sweden early Monday morning (Jan 7).

The 30-year-old, who had bowled a perfect game in the earlier rounds, had beaten Finland's Teemu Putkisto 223-166 to reach the final.

But she then lost 227-213 to Thailand's Kim Bolleby and had to settle for 30,000 Swedish krona ($4,500), while Bolleby took home 60,000 Swedish krona.

Fellow Singaporean Shayna Ng finished eighth and earned a cheque for 11,000 Swedish krona.

The tournament began on Dec 26 and featured almost 400 bowlers.