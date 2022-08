SINGAPORE - After a longstanding partnership that began in 2008, Sid Allen will leave his role as consultant to the Singapore Bowling Federation on Tuesday (Aug 23). His contract, reviewed on a yearly basis, was not renewed by SBF.

The Canadian, 73, will return to Melbourne where his family live before looking into part-time roles. He told The Straits Times: "I fully understand why it's taken place. It's just the transition that takes place when new leadership comes in.