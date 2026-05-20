Bowlers beware, Sooryavanshi's best yet to come - Langer

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NEW DELHI, May 20 - Lucknow Super Giants head coach Justin Langer is the latest to join the Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fan club, saying bowlers need to worry because the 15-year-old batting sensation is only going to improve.

Hailed as a generational talent even before his international debut, Rajasthan Royals opener Sooryavanshi has pulverised attacks in his second Indian Premier League season.

The left-hander is currently the league's highest scorer, piling up runs at a staggering strike rate of 236.32. He has also clobbered 53 sixes, including 10 against Langer's Lucknow on Tuesday, and could still surpass Chris Gayle's 2012 record of 59, with Rajasthan having one match left.

Sooryavanshi's 93 off 38 balls helped Rajasthan overwhelm Lucknow's 220-5 with five balls to spare, prompting lavish praise from former Australia batter Langer.

"In all my time I've seen some amazing players in 35 years of cricket," Langer told reporters after their seven-wicket defeat in Jaipur.

"To see a young man bat like that, not just tonight but throughout the series, is breathtaking."

Langer was stunned by how Sooryavanshi handled elite fast bowlers, including Australia's Mitchell Starc and South Africa's Anrich Nortje.

"It's quite incredible actually to be able to play that way, and now have the (leading scorer's) orange cap."

"So the scary thing going forward, if the expressions on the face of Mitch Starc and Nortje and every bowler tell a story now, what about when he learns how to bat?

"My gosh, he's so young. He's a brilliant player and it's a real privilege to watch him bat actually."

Langer said Sooryavanshi would only become more dangerous as he learns to adapt to different conditions.

"He'll adapt, he'll keep getting better and better, which is scary for world cricket."

While fans and pundits are eager to see Sooryavanshi fast-tracked into the senior India side, selectors are not rushing him.

"We picked him for the India A team because he is young and immensely promising," selection panel chairman Ajit Agarkar said on Tuesday.

"We are very excited about him and hopefully he can showcase his talent when he travels with the A team." REUTERS