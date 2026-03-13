Bottom-weight Councillor gets the vote for another win

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Race 1 (1,000m)



(1) CATFISH is the only raced runner in the line-up and would not be winning out of turn. The betting will provide clues to the chances of the newcomers, so follow the market moves.

The well-related filly (7) GOOD DAY SUNSHINE gets a handy sex allowance and the booking of Richard Fourie catches the eye.

(2) CORSARO SUPER and (5) MIDNIGHT SHOW are others of interest.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(5) LOVE NOT WAR showed promise on debut. Will not need to improve much to fight out the finish.

Newcomers (6) MOLTEN ROCK and (3) INDECENT OBSESSION could run forward races on debut, especially if the market speaks in their favour.

(7) MOONFACE has claims.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(8) HUMAIRA and (7) FLORAL FURY will not need to be special to make a winning introduction.

(2) MASTER’S LADY and (1) WINGS OF KILDRA have both the form and experience to play leading roles.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(6) SOSORU showed pace on debut over 1,200m before tiring to finish fourth. He was subsequently gelded and is open to any amount of improvement, especially over this shorter trip.

(8) SLENDER SILHOUETTE is likely to play a leading role in receipt of a sex allowance and after a much-needed comeback outing.

(3) HAMMER BLOW has shown enough to make his presence felt too.

Watch the betting on newcomer (7) WISH YOU WERE HERE.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(5) INTO DANCING was unlucky to finish behind (7) REECE’S WISH (0.5kg worse off) in a recent 1,600m clash. Both should have more to offer over the extra 400m.

(1) LADY BLUNT won at her only start over this trip.

The progressive (2) CURIOUS GIRL won three of her last three in KZN and is respected on her Highveld debut.

Race 6 (2,000m)

(14) COUNCILLOR has improved markedly for the fitting of blinkers. She showed her form and well-being by beating male rivals on her Highveld return over this trip. Could be hard to beat under bottom weight, with further improvement expected.

(7) MASTER SPY and (4) TEXAS MISSILE are progressive horses who are likely to pose a threat to the filly.



(1) COPPER EAGLE has not won a race since his winning debut. Will find this easier.

Race 7 (2,400m)

(1) NAVAJO NATION has benefited from the removal of blinkers and showed as much when outrunning market expectations to finish second in a Cape Town Grade 3 last time. A repeat of that performance (with a tongue-tie fitted) should suffice.

(2) ALADDIN’S LAMP is closely matched on recent form and will likely make his presence felt on 1kg better terms.

(9) ENFLAME is bidding for a hat-trick, so should not be taken lightly.

(12) GIMMEACHOICE could surprise.

Race 8 (1,800m)



(1) THE ULTIMATE KING and (3) OLIVIA’S WAY have a score to settle. The former fared better in a recent course-and-distance meeting and, on paper, should have the edge again. However, the latter is 0.5kg better off and could improve for the fitting of first-time cheekpieces.

(2) CHOISAANADA bounced back to form last time but must confirm that improvement to challenge the principals.

(6) Taegan’s Champ completes the shortlist. Fabian Habib’s entire seldom disappoints. He ran a nice third to Tommy Shelby over the same course and distance last start. Include him in all bets.

Race 9 (1,400m)

(8) MIAMI MOUNTAIN showed an impressive turn of foot to win a Grade 3 sprint over 1,100m last time and this extended trip will be more to his liking. He is a progressive 3yo and even on unfavourable weight terms, could be hard to beat over this distance under 52kg.

(1) ALMOND SEA and (5) CALLMEGETRIX are proven top-level performers weighted to be competitive. The latter has a particularly good record over this distance.

(4) GREATERIX and last-start course-and-distance winner (10) SUNSET RIOT also have the means to make their presence felt.

Race 10 (1,160m)

(3) PLAY WITH THE WIND beat (1) CAPTAIN SELVIE over track and distance in her previous start and they renew rivalry on similar weight terms.

The latter was rewarded for consistency with a last-start course-and-distance success, and she should remain competitive from a favourable outside barrier.

(13) ROYAL HORIZON, (2) MISS NOVAX and (4) THERE SHE GOES should not be far off if reproducing recent efforts.