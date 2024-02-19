Both Chinese teams top group to reach last 16 at Busan table tennis world team championships

BUSAN, South Korea – The Chinese men’s and women’s teams both finished as group winners with a perfect four wins to reach the last 16 at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships here on Feb 19.

Sending their top three players to the court, China shut down Croatia, their biggest threat in the men’s group stage, in straight sets.

Coming out of the gate first, Fan Zhendong broke open a 5-5 tie with five unanswered points to emerge victorious 11-6 in the first game against Tomislav Pucar.

Pucar, ranked 48th in the world, used his ferocious forehand to gain the upper hand at 10-8 in the second game, but top-ranked Fan held his nerve to save two game points on his way to a 12-10 win.

Fan kept piercing his Croatian opponent’s defence with his backhand flicks. After the two paddlers went neck and neck for a 9-9 tie in the third game, he kept his cool to bag two points to prevail.

“When we fought until the last points in the second and third games, I kept my patience at that time, so it was a good test for me to win these two games,” commented Fan.

Second-ranked Wang Chuqin dispatched Filip Zeljko 11-6, 11-5, 11-6 to earn the defending champions a two-match lead.

World No. 3 Ma Long showcased his attacking firepower in rapid exchanges against Frane Kojic, taking the first two games 11-8, 11-4 in the first two games. The Croat’s form then escalated as he built a 9-5 lead in the third game, but the 35-year-old notched six points in a row to ensure China’s group-leading finish without dropping a set.

“Trailing in the third game, I didn’t ponder much over making adjustments, while seeing it slip off my hand. I just fought for every point,” Ma explained.

The competition format sees eight group leaders per gender qualifying directly for the round of 16, while second- and third-placed teams in each group will cross swords for the remaining eight berths.