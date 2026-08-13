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Bosch to debut for Bulls against All Blacks in Pretoria showdown

Aug 13 - The Bulls have named several new signings in their side to face New Zealand in a Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry tour fixture in Pretoria on Saturday, including flyhalf Curwin Bosch following his return from a stint in France.

• The Bulls have named their strongest available selection, which is without several of their Springbok players ahead of the first Test against the All Blacks in Johannesburg on August 22.

• Flanker Hanro Liebenberg, wing Thaakir Abrahams and prop Hakeem Kunene are other new names in the matchday 23, but former Springbok number 10 Bosch may draw the most attention as he debuts after a spell at Brive.

• Current Springbok Marcell Coetzee will captain the side, while veteran fullback Willie le Roux is also included, facing the All Blacks for the 20th time in his career, along with scrumhalf Embrose Papier, who played for South Africa in the Nations Championship last month.

• The All Blacks beat the Stormers (38-21) and Sharks (54-0) in their opening two games on the tour, which also includes a clash against the Johannesburg-based Lions and four Tests versus the Springboks.Starting XV: 15-Willie le Roux, 14-Thaakir Abrahams, 13-Stedman Gans, 12-Harold Vorster, 11-Stravino Jacobs, 10-Curwin Bosch, 9-Embrose Papier, 8-Jeandre Rudolph, 7-Hanro Liebenberg, 6-Marcell Coetzee (captain), 5-JF van Heerden, 4-Ruan Vermaak, 3-Francois Klopper, 2-Juan Else, 1-Alulutho TshakweniReplacements: 16-Jaundre Schoeman, 17-Sti Sithole, 18-Khuta Mchunu, 19-Reinhardt Ludwig, 20-Mpilo Gumede, 21-Paul de Wet, 22-Katlego Letebele, 23-Hakeem Kunene REUTERS