E-sports: Boon for e-sports with Commonwealth Games tie-up

E-sports continues to gain ground in the mainstream sports scene and the latest sign of its growing recognition arrived on Monday in a new partnership between the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) and the Global E-sports Federation (GEF).

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, a CGF spokesman said its sports committee "has discussed the emergence of e-sport (and) recommended that research be conducted into how and if e-sports could and would be engaged in the Commonwealth sports movement. We believe the partnership can help us accelerate this work".