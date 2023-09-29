Bonding time for mother-daughter pair at Great Eastern Women’s Run

The GEWR is “definitely a good opportunity to exercise and train myself and also have some mother-daughter bonding time,” added the only child.

Naina, 50, said: “I just wanted more bonding time with her and I insisted on this particular one because I told her, it’s like a fun carnival.”

The former English teacher was not into sports previously but, since retiring, she has become a fitness enthusiast as she believes she needs to get out of a sedentary lifestyle.

Besides runs, she is also a regular gym-goer and attends different fitness classes like dance, K-pop Zumba, hot yoga and spin classes.

Srishti has also been active. When younger, she participated in sports such as basketball and netball.

A bout of hepatitis A in 2019 required Srishti to be hospitalised. It took her six months to recover from her illness, but it left her feeling “more motivated” to exercise after her recovery.

At SMU, she took up aquathlon as a co-curricular activity (CCA) as she wanted to participate in something water-related.

She believes that running regularly also helps with her pursuits in aquathlon as water-based CCAs require stamina, which can be built up during runs.

While the pair may be fitness junkies, they will be looking to run at a casual pace at the GEWR.

Srishti said: “We wanted to chill, we don’t want to push ourselves because this is our first race together, so we can talk and run together.”

The duo indicated their interest in joining other races in the future, such as the Standard Chartered marathon, but will want to “train up first”.

The GEWR is back in full scale this year, race categories include a “Mummy and me” 2km run, 5km, 10km and 21.1km half-marathon.

Registration is available via https://www.greateasternlife.com/greateasternwomensrun/index.html and will close on Oct 2.