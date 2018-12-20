Bodybuilding: Singapore win two medals at World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship

SINGAPORE - Singapore's bodybuilders won a silver and a bronze at the Dec 11-17 World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

Abdullah Ja'afar was second in the Masters Over-60 category, while Shaifulhaq Ahmad Ishak clinched bronze in the 75kg men's bodybuilding category.

Abdullah was pleased with his result despite an unsuccessful defence of the title that he won last year in Mongolia.

Said the 62-year-old: "I did not have enough time to train longer in order to prepare my body to (reach) its peak for this competition.

"Nonetheless I am happy with the result, I hope to come back stronger and (be) at my peak next year to win the title for the second time."

Shaifulhaq, who was up against 11 other athletes, dedicated his medal to his wife and son, who were supporting him in Chiang Mai.

He added: "Whenever I go to compete, and whatever challenges I face, they will be there to encourage me."

Singapore fielded four athletes to the competition, which is in its 10th year. The other two athletes are Madeleine Png and Farah Bee Ismail Dawood, who competed in the women's categories.

More than 400 athletes competed in 51 categories at the annual event.

Shawn Sugendran, president of World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation (WBPF) Singapore, lauded the Republic's result as a "significant achievement" for the development of the sport here.

"It is very encouraging to see our athletes giving their best. Their commitment and sacrifices have paid off as both our male athletes won medals in their respective categories," said Sugendran, who also praised the women athletes.

"I am sure, with their commitment and drive, our ladies will bring home medals in the future. (These results) augur well for our plans to reinvent bodybuilding and physique sports so that it can attract greater interest and participation."