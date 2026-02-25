Bodo/Glimt spring upset to send Inter crashing out of Champions League

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MILAN, Italy, Feb 24 - Bodo/Glimt dumped last season's finalists Inter Milan out of the Champions League with a remarkable 2-1 win at the San Siro in their playoff second leg on Tuesday that sent the Norwegian minnows through to the last 16 5-2 on aggregate.

Under sustained pressure, the visitors struck in the 58th minute when Ole Didrik Blomberg seized on a loose pass on the edge of the Inter area and drove at goal. Yann Sommer pushed his shot away but Jens Petter Hauge reacted quickest to convert the rebound from close range.

Haakon Evjen put the result beyond doubt in the 72nd minute, guiding a precise right-footed effort into the far bottom corner.

Alessandro Bastoni pulled a goal back for Inter in the 77th minute, but it proved too late to alter their fate. REUTERS