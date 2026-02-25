Straitstimes.com header logo

Bodo/Glimt spring upset to send Inter crashing out of Champions League

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Google Preferred Source badge

MILAN, Italy, Feb 24 - Bodo/Glimt dumped last season's finalists Inter Milan out of the Champions League with a remarkable 2-1 win at the San Siro in their playoff second leg on Tuesday that sent the Norwegian minnows through to the last 16 5-2 on aggregate.

Under sustained pressure, the visitors struck in the 58th minute when Ole Didrik Blomberg seized on a loose pass on the edge of the Inter area and drove at goal. Yann Sommer pushed his shot away but Jens Petter Hauge reacted quickest to convert the rebound from close range.

Haakon Evjen put the result beyond doubt in the 72nd minute, guiding a precise right-footed effort into the far bottom corner.

Alessandro Bastoni pulled a goal back for Inter in the 77th minute, but it proved too late to alter their fate. REUTERS

See more on

Champions League

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.