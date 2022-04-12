Blinkers and Gate 1 will help Duke Of Orange

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) BAVARIAN JET was well beaten when fourth on debut. She did show some pace and could prefer the Polytrack.

(4) EMILY'S SPIRIT ran very well last time. She found only a bang-in-form runner too good. She was well beaten in a stronger race than her previous run. She should go close to winning.

(6) GLITTERFOX needs to do more to win but has a place chance.

(9) PINNACLE is threatening to win and should make a bold bid again.

RACE 2 (1,300M)

(2) DUKE OF ORANGE is clearly a lot better than his last run suggests. The blinkers are back on. From pole position, he looks the one to beat.

(1) KNAVE OF DIAMONDS and (5) DAWN RAIDER won and finished third respectively last Friday. It is a question of whether they would back up so soon. If they do, watch the betting as a guide.

(3) GLOBAL MARK has blinkers on for the first time and could surprise.

(4) QUESTION THE STARS is making his local debut and has a winning chance.

RACE 3 (1,300M)

(2) SILVER SLIPPERS is a long-time battling maiden who has been consistent of late. The filly has a winning chance.

(3) TRACY'S PRINCESS is making her local debut and would not be a surprise winner.

(5) SUGAR SNAP and (6) HOT TO TROT have run some fair races and are not out of it.

RACE 4 (1,900M)

(1) WAR MAN was a disappointment last time. He appears to prefer the Polytrack. On his best form, he should be right at the finish.

(2) CASERO was not disgraced when third on local debut. He appears to prefer the turf but is also clearly not out of it.

(4) JACK IN THE BOX and (5) JOE HARMAN have taken turns at beating each other. Both are winning chances.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(1) CATCH THE CAT has been unreliable but is not out of it.

(2) MESMERIZING MOON has been consistent without winning. But she is sure to be in the shake-up again.

(4) PARIS OPERA always gives of her best but is badly drawn. That will make it tough for Greg Cheyne.

(6) PAM'S PRINCESS is knocking hard on the door. She can break through any time.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(1) LINE OF POWER has done well to win three races over this course and distance this season. He clearly benefits from a strong pace and should get that again.

(2) UNDISCLOSED did not show his best form last time, which was on the turf. He is better on this surface but would prefer 1,200m. But he does have a winning chance. From the Gavin Smith yard,

(3) LIFE ON MARS and (6) MAGIC BLAZE have done enough to make them possible winners over this course and distance.

RACE 7 (1,300M)

(1) JET MIRAGE's only win so far was on the turf, but his form suggests he could pick up a race like this.

(3) MARCH PREVIEW probably needed his two comeback runs. The drop in his merit rating could spark improvement.

(7) DOPPIO ORO is badly drawn but is usually not too far behind the winner. He looks course-and-distance suited, so could give them all a fight.

(10) GREAT GUY and (11) WINTER VACATION do not always show their best side but deserve respect in this line-up.

RACE 8 (1,300M)

(5) PERFECT ANGEL has won only once in 18 starts. But she is in good form and has a top chance.

(6) PRINCESS OF WINTER is improving and was a well-backed winner last time. It suggests she may have more wins in store.

(7) PIANTA won well on her local debut. That was a weak bunch but she could have more to come. From trainer Alan Greeff's yards,

(8) QUE COSAS and (15) I LOVE MAMBO find it hard to win but could pop up in the placings.