Blinkered Garrix will be dangerous back in distance

Race 1 (1,000m)

The majority of the field step out for the very first time, so the market will be the best guide.

Selections: (2) GRAPES OF WRATH, (7) NOBODY’S PERFECT, (3) DE GULDEN, (1) LUCY’S WORLD.

Race 2 (2,500m)

(1) TENPENNY was given six points for his Feb 11 win. If he stays this trip, he will be hard to beat.

(5) ERIC LIDDELL stayed on nicely for third behind Note To Self on Jan 31. He will love this trip and can win this.

(6) GENTLEMAN JOE finished just over two lengths behind Eric Liddell last time. He will be competitive on his best form.

(2) LANDOFTHERISINGSUN ran third to Tenpenny at Durbanville on Feb 11. If he stays this trip, he can finish among the places.

Race 3 (1,800m)

(5) FREQUENT TRAVELLER is much better than his last start. If he is ridden positively, he will be competitive at a decent price.

(6) PHANTOM MAN never runs a bad race. He will be on speed early, and he will try and get away from the field at the right time.

(10) ROYAL INFLUENCER ran a super third first-up to Klein Karoo on Feb 11. He will love the step-up in trip to 1,800m. With some luck from a bad draw, he can make them all work for victory.

(3) SPANISH VERSE caught the eye late for third behind Fort Liam last time. He should get the run of the race from a good draw.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(1) CASPERITA won impressively at Fairview on Feb 6. There was plenty to like about the way she hit the line. Include her into all bets.

(7) QUERARI DANCER had no luck last time when just under two lengths behind Red Spice on Jan 31. If the gaps open at the right time, she will be competitive.

(5) RED SPICE scored a smart win at Kenilworth on Jan 31. The yard thinks highly of this colt, he can definitely win again.

(9) LADY NANCY was beaten just under two lengths last start. Will relish the extra 100m.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(1) QUEEN REGENT stayed on well for third behind Time For Love on Jan 31. The drop in trip to 1,800m and good draw are key.

(2) BEACH VERSE travelled like a winner last time when second to Rose Woott in the Clapham Stakes. If she stays the 1,800m, she will go close to winning.

(7) KATTEKWAADKWADRAAD finished third in the same race as Beach Verse on Feb 4. She is in a great space at the moment, her form is very good.

(4) KUBU ran a lovely third to Educator on Jan 17. Young filly that is still improving with every start.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(1) SWIATEK is much better than her last run in the Grade 3 Summer Fling Stakes. Jockey Richard Fourie gets the best out of this filly.

(5) PRINCESS OF GAUL stayed on well for second to Babelicious on Jan 31. The step up in trip to 1,400m will help.

(4) STORMWATCH won a good race at Kenilworth on Feb 4. She will be just off the speed early and will be running on late.

(2) BABELICIOUS won well at Kenilworth on Jan 31. She will run a cracker from a good draw.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(13) ALL THE RAGE quickened up impressively to win a good race on Jan 31. He is packed with class, there is no doubt he can win again.

(1) TEFLON MAN had absolutely no luck in the Winchester Sprint Cup behind All The Rage on Jan 31. He will be switched off early, and he will be low-flying late.

(8) I AM GIANT ran a blinder for second in the Grade 1 Cape Flying Championship on Jan 10. If the gaps open at the right time, he will be competitive.

(2) OUTLAW KING finished third in the same race as I Am Giant last time. Top jockey Craig Zackey sticks with him.

Race 8 (2,000m)

(5) NOTE TO SELF won like a smart horse on Jan 31. He looks progressive and exciting.

(1) STAR MAJOR had to work hard to win the Grade 3 Politician Stakes at Kenilworth on Jan 31. He should love the step up in trip to 2,000m. Watch him closely.

(2) WISH LIST was given a terrific ride by jockey Andrew Fortune in her Grade 1 Paddock Stakes win on Jan 10. If she stays the 2,000m trip, she has a big winning chance.

(6) HAPPY VERSE travelled like a winner behind Star Major in the Grade 3 event on Jan 31. He was just nailed at the post in a driving finish. He will be competitive.

Race 9 (1,600m)

(9) GARRIX was only beaten just over three lengths in the Grade 1 Cape Town Met on Jan 31. The drop in trip is key, and blinkers are on.

(10) JET FORCE quickened up like a smart horse to win a good race at Durbanville on Feb 14. From the wide draw, he will storm home late.

(4) ZEITZ was a touch disappointing in the Grade 2 Premier Trophy on Jan 10. He can bounce back to his best back in trip to 1,600m.

(8) I SALUTE YOU must have a good each-way chance in this field if he gets some luck in running from a tricky draw.

Race 10 (1,600m)

(2) TRIP TO CAMELOT caught the eye late when just over five lengths behind Chance Encounter on Dec 10. Fourie is booked to ride him from a good draw.

(5) MIDWAY finished just under five lengths behind Double Dash on Feb 11. The drop in trip to 1,600m will help.

(1) PRINCE OF TIBET has been rested for 110 days. He always has a winning chance at this level.

(4) DOUBLE DISTILLED has run two excellent races in succession. Place chance.