SINGAPORE – Like many Singaporeans, Thomas Yong is an English Premier League fan. While most catch the action on TV or their screens, the Arsenal supporter tunes in via the radio from his motorised bed.

And love is in the air for the former para athlete as his beloved Gunners face title challengers Manchester City in a post-Valentine’s Day clash on Wednesday, with the 68-year-old believing that “Arsenal will prevail and go on to win the title”.