Blaydes gives Volkov the chop easily

Curtis Blaydes punching Alexander Volkov in the Ultimate Fighting Championship on Saturday. The American set a new record for takedowns in a heavyweight bout en route to a unanimous-decision victory in the main event at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas. An accomplished wrestler, Blaydes (14-2) took the 2.01m Russian to the mat just seconds into the fight, which proved a sign of things to come. He went on to succeed on 14 of 25 takedown attempts and racked up 19:50 of control for his fourth straight victory.