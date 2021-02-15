Bixeps machine helps athletes flex muscles again

After injuring his right meniscus three months ago, recreational basketball player Liew Ee Bin did rehabilitation exercises of squats, lifts and stretches on his own at home every day for 10 to 15 minutes.

After five weeks, while he felt that he was 50 per cent better, he still did not feel strong enough to return to the court. Feeling impatient, he decided to sign up for a 12-week course with Bixeps, which involves a machine that uses low-energy magnetic fields to stimulate cells in the muscles and promotes muscle recovery. He was back on court midway through the programme.