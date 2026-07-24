Bishop gets maiden West Indies call-up for Pakistan test series, McKenzie recalled

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Cricket - Third Test - England v West Indies - Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, Britain - July 27, 2024 West Indies' Kirk McKenzie walks back to the pavilion after losing his wicket, caught out by England's Jamie Smith off the bowling of Gus Atkinson Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

July 24 - West Indies gave left-arm spinner Joshua Bishop his maiden call-up and recalled Kirk McKenzie for the two-test home series against Pakistan beginning on Saturday.

Bishop has been the most successful bowler across the past three West Indies Championship seasons, which put the 26-year-old in line for his test debut.

McKenzie, who played the last of his six tests in 2024, was recalled in the 15-member squad after opener John Campbell was ruled out with a left hamstring strain.

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph was unavailable for selection due to personal reasons, Cricket West Indies said in a statement on Thursday.

The first test will be played in Tarouba and the second one is scheduled in Port of Spain from August 2.

West Indies squad: Roston Chase (captain), Jomel Warrican, Joshua Bishop, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Joshua Da Silva, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Kirk McKenzie, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales REUTERS