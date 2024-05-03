Birthday party on hold for Brooks Koepka as he stays in hunt at LIV Golf Singapore

SINGAPORE – Five-time Major champion Brooks Koepka knows what it takes to win.

And he will do whatever it takes to keep winning, even if it means shunning a big birthday bash on May 3, when he turned 34 on the first day of the LIV Golf Singapore event.

Koepka was joint-second alongside five others after opening the tournament with a five-under 66, but stressed that his birthday would be a low-key affair with two more rounds to go at Sentosa Golf Club’s Serapong Course.

Apart from having dinner with his team and wife Jena Sims, the focus is on golf and staying in competition mode. There is more at stake here as the Singapore tournament is a tune-up for his PGA Championship title defence in mid-May.

The American said: “I don’t drink during tournament weeks, so I’m not going to do anything, especially with the PGA coming up. I’m dry, so I won’t be doing anything.

“Just like I said, it’s going to be golf, work out – I’m very boring in the weeks that I play.”

The nine-time PGA Tour winner got off to a fine start at Sentosa, firing four birdies in his first seven holes.

While he three-putted for a bogey on the par-four 16th hole, Koepka quickly bounced back with a birdie on No. 18, placing him a stroke behind overnight leader Sebastian Munoz.

While the former world No. 1 has had mixed results since becoming the first LIV golfer to win a Major at the 2023 PGA Championship, he wants to add to his three titles in the breakaway series.

He said: “You never know what’s going to come tomorrow. Playing good, just need to keep ball-striking it well.

“It’s kind of the last preparation I’m going to get for the PGA, so just trying to make sure everything is in order.”