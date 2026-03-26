Birdman to spread his wings in Australian Cup

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Irish import has gone to another level since Australian move with three wins in 15 starts

The Chris Waller-trained Birdman (Ben Melham) scoring a relatively easy win in the Group 2 Peter Young Stakes (1,800m) at Caulfield on March 14.

– Leading jockey Ben Melham is confident the Chris Waller-trained Birdman has the right credentials and form to back his likely favouritism in the A$2 million (S$1.78 million) Group 1 Australian Cup (2,000m) at Flemington on March 28.

The former Irish galloper is on target for his third consecutive victory. He scored second-up in the Group 2 Blamey Stakes (1,600m) on Feb 28 and then coasted to an easy win in the Group 2 Peter Young Stakes (1,800m) on March 14, which is the traditional lead-up to the Australian Cup.

Melham knows what it takes to win an Australian Cup, after scoring back-to-back successes with Godolphin’s Cascadian in 2023 and 2024.

“I’ve had a bit to do with him early doors this preparation and the way he was going, he was heading in the right direction to be competitive in an Australian Cup,” said Melham of Birdman.

“And the more I have to do with him, the more I think he can win it. He’s been a bit of a revelation.

“He’s in the right stable and might have taken a bit of time to acclimatise, but he’s a very relaxed customer. He takes a bit of waking up but the ability is certainly there.”

It clearly was not in short supply at his previous career, especially in staying races.

The five-year-old gelding by Free Eagle was a two-time winner at Cork (2,400m) and Navan (2,600m) in the early Irish 2024 season, when prepared by Jessica Harrington.

At his penultimate start before being bought by big-time Australian owner Ozzie Kheir and his group, Birdman ran a meritorious third to Coolmore’s Illinois in the Group 2 Queen’s Vase (2,800m) at Royal Ascot on June 19, 2024.

The powerful Lindsay Park stable hopes to add to the family’s amazing success in the Australian Cup with Apulia, who finished 1 3/4 lengths second to Birdman in the Peter Young Stakes.

Ben Hayes, who trains in partnership with his brothers Will and JD, said Apulia performed well behind Birdman.

“Birdman had an easier run in transit, and we had to go wide. He is there to peak and he loves Flemington,” said Hayes.

“The horse is absolutely flying. It’s been a good race for us over the years.”

The Hayes family has a strong history with the race.

The late Colin Hayes won the race three times.

His youngest son, David, who is now based in Hong Kong, was involved with six more wins; and his late brother Peter also won the race once.

Ben Hayes has won the race three times in partnership with his father, David, and his cousin Tom Dabernig.

Last-start winner of the Group 1 The All-Star Mile (1,600m), Tom Kitten, will be hard to hold out, while the front-running Pride Of Jenni, second in this race in 2024, will take catching.

Last week’s Golden Slipper heroes, Mick Price and training partner Michael Kent Jr, fancy the chances of their Sabaj, while gelding Mark Twain showed big improvement first-up for new trainer Phillip Stokes.

The Australian Cup is carded as Race 12 on Singapore Pools’ Australia race card and will be run at 1.15pm (Singapore time) on March 28. HKJC