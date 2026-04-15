Bintang Sixty-One raring to go

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Bintang Sixty-One (Oscar Chavez) motoring home from the outside to beat Banker's One Seven (Nuqman Rozi, black cap) in the first trial at Sungai Besi on April 14.

For a while there, it looked like trainer Jason Lim would lay claim to both barrier trials on the morning of April 14.

The Singaporean handler had, after all, won the first hit-out with Bintang Sixty-One beating the Tiang Kim Choi-trained Banker’s One Seven by a neck.

It was a fighting finish. However, that same narrow margin came into play in the second and last trial of the morning.

That time, though, Lim found himself on the receiving end when his galloper, Sacred Order, had to play second fiddle when overpowered by a late finish from the Wayne Lim-trained Leisbobo, who also took out the trial by a neck.

Lim would have been pleased with the morning show. He had entered two horses for the trials and one won while the other went down narrowly.

For most of the trip, Bintang Sixty-One (Oscar Chavez) had the turf kicked back on him when parked on the withers of early leader, Rizzler (Bahauddin Sharudin).

To his credit, the Cotai Glory five-year-old gelding began his challenge at the top of the straight and quickly brushed aside Rizzler who, by then, had nothing left in the tank.

At that point, Bintang Sixty-One looked home and hosed until Banker’s One Seven (Nuqman Rozi) threw in a late challenge 200m out.

The Ireland-bred then looked beaten but, up in the saddle, Chavez was not about to give up the fight. The Panamanian jockey worked his magic and kept his mount going.

Bintang Sixty-One deserved that hard-earned victory.

Just for the record, this run was Bintang Sixty-One’s fourth trial in less than a month. His first one was on March 17.

Lim has done his due diligence and it is now left to be seen if the six-time winner can deliver at his next start in the Class 3 sprint (1,020m) at Sungai Besi on April 18.

It will be his first start since Feb 28, when he had to settle for fifth spot in a similar sort of race.

For the record, that day saw him finish 4½ lengths behind the winner, Mega Ace.

We know the AJ’s Stable’s galloper is better than that and a seventh win at his 30th start cannot be ruled out.

Also worth noting, Strong Dragon, who took third in that same trial, was meant to have run in that same Class 3 sprint on April 18.

However, on orders of the vet, he will not take his spot in the starting gates.

Owned by the Strong Stable and trained by Ooi Chin Chin, Strong Dragon has been sparingly raced.

The Vanbrugh three-year-old has been to the races just twice in 2026.

Strong Dragon was a popular winner on Jan 11 when sent off as favourite in a Class 4 race over the 1,200m. That day, he ran home to beat Banker’s Glory by a neck.

His last start was in the Tunku Abdul Rahman Trophy (1,200m) on March 29, when he finished ninth, some 4¼ lengths behind the winner, Fortune Rising.

That, after having to race wide for most of the trip. To compound matters, he finished the race lame – which was why he was at the trials on April 14.

Owned by the Strong stable, the three-time winner is rising through the ranks and a fourth win is somewhere out there.

Elsewhere from the trials, it could pay to chart the progress of Leisbobo.

Ridden by Mohamed Lukman, the son of Dubious showed fighting qualities when he consigned Sacred Order (Chavez) to second place in his trial, which was run on the sand track.

Still a three-year-old who was having a blinkers’ test – which he passed – Leisbobo looked headed for defeat when overtaken by Sacred Order close home.

To his credit, he fought back to claim a narrow victory.

Although the LE Stable-owned Leisbobo has finished unplaced in his two starts but, going back to Dec 16, he has won three of his four trials.

His first victory might come as early as April 18 when the youngster lines up in the Class 5A contest (1,100m). Watch for it.

brian@sph.com.sg