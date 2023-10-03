Billionaire Ratcliffe mulls buying stake in Manchester United: Sky News

Members of the Glazer family own a minority stake in Manchester United and control it through a dual-class share structure. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
30 sec ago
Published
44 min ago

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS Sports is contemplating buying a minority stake in Manchester United rather than seeking full control, in an effort to end a nearly ten month-long process to resolve the club's future ownership, Sky News reported on Monday.

Ratcliffe's INEOS Sports has proposed to the controlling Glazer family a deal that would see it acquiring chunks of both their shares and the Manchester United stock publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange in equal proportion, the report said.

Members of the Glazer family own a minority stake in Manchester United and control it through a dual-class share structure.

Manchester United and INEOS did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim could still be in the lead to buy Man United despite conflicting reports
Jim Ratcliffe still keen to buy Man United as sale process drags on

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top