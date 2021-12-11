Biles is Time's Athlete of the Year

LOS ANGELES • Four-time Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles has earned Time magazine's "Athlete of the Year" honour, the publication said on Thursday.

The 24-year-old gymnast travelled to the Tokyo Games in July with the intent of rewriting the record books and while she did not claim any gold medals, the American instead brought about a groundbreaking, global conversation around athletes' mental well-being.

She dropped out of the opening event in Tokyo, citing concerns for her mental health and a case of the "twisties", a frightening and dangerous form of mental disorientation while completing one of her gravity-defying feats.

Biles later returned to the competition, winning a bronze medal on the balance beam and told Time she had no regrets about her decision to step away from events she had been heavily fancied to win.

"I do believe everything happens for a reason and there was a purpose," she said. "Not only did I get to use my voice but it was validated as well."

Time's decision to give her the award won support from her fellow gymnasts and beyond.

"It showed us that we are more than the sport, that we are human beings who also can have days that are hard," teammate and Olympic all-around champion Sunisa Lee told Time. "It really humanised us."

Tennis great Serena Williams added: "By living her truth so loudly and by championing mental health, she is setting new standards of beauty, strength and resilience, breaking down today's image-obsessed stereotypes and encouraging others to do the same."

Former National Football League quarterback turned activist Colin Kaepernick said: "Her influence extends far beyond the realm of sports and shows us that another world - a better world - is possible when we speak our truths with integrity and authenticity."

However, Biles' accolade also drew plenty of criticism from those in conservative media.

Outspoken commentator Piers Morgan tweeted: "Athlete of the Year for someone who quit on her team so they lost, then recovered in time to compete in her solo event a few days later? Pur-lease."

