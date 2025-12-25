Bihar rack up 574 in 50-over game as records tumble in Indian run spree

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Dec 24 - Bihar posted the highest score in men's List A cricket with a staggering 574-6 against Arunachal Pradesh in India's Vijay Hazare Trophy on Wednesday, led by 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi's jaw-dropping knock of 190.

The previous record for the highest total in List A cricket, which includes international and domestic one-day games, was held by Tamil Nadu, who scored 506-2 against Arunachal Pradesh in 2022.

Suryavanshi led the carnage with 16 fours and 15 sixes from just 84 balls, bringing up his century in 36 deliveries. The teenager reached 150 off just 59 balls to break the record set by South African AB de Villiers (64 balls).

Ayush Loharuka (116) and skipper Sakibul Gani (128) also scored centuries, with Gani bringing up his ton in 32 balls -- the fastest List A century by an Indian. In response, Arunachal Pradesh crumbled to 177 all out to lose by a mammoth 397 runs.

Elsewhere, Ishan Kishan scored 125 off 39 balls, reaching his century in 33 balls, as three of the four fastest centuries by Indians in List A cricket came on the same day.

However, Kishan's fireworks went in vain after he guided Jharkhand to 412-9, only for Karnataka to chase down the total with 15 balls to spare, thanks mainly to Devdutt Padikkal's knock of 147.

KOHLI, ROHIT MILESTONES

The Vijay Hazare Trophy is India's main domestic 50-over competition and India stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also had a field day.

Rohit hit 155 off 94 balls to guide Mumbai to an eight-wicket victory over Sikkim, and Kohli made 131 off 101 as Delhi overhauled Andhra Pradesh's total of 298 in 37.4 overs.

Kohli became the fastest player to score 16,000 List A runs (330 innings), surpassing Indian great Sachin Tendulkar who achieved the feat in 391 knocks.

The 38-year-old Rohit became the second-oldest player to make a century in the competition and matched Australian David Warner's record of nine 150-plus scores. REUTERS