Big Union posts first Malaysian win in Singapore Pools Trophy

Singapore Pools chief product officer Simon Leong (fourth from right) and board member Tan Choon Shian (centre) sharing the stage with winning trainer Jerome Tan (grey shirt) and jockey Nuqman Rozi at the prize presentation following Big Union's win in the Singapore Pools Trophy (1,200m) at Sungai Besi on Dec 7. Also on hand are Selangor Turf Club deputy chairman Clement Chew (third from right), CEO Michael Fong (right), and committee members Goik Kenzu (left), Mahendran Ponniah (second from left) and Rodney Cheah (second from right).

Both the hype and patience were wearing thin, but Big Union has suddenly woken up to finally open his Malaysian account in the Singapore Pools Trophy (1,200m) in Kuala Lumpur on Dec 7.

Long hailed at Kranji as the “Big” horse who could really make it big for trainer Jerome Tan one day, the five-year-old had not quite lived up to the lofty tag in 13 starts up north since the Singapore racing shutdown in October 2024.

The Cat Racing Stable’s – known for naming most of their horses with the Big prefix – strong finisher is better remembered during his former racing career for his purple patch of form of five wins in six starts between June and September 2024.

The only blot to his copybook came at his last start in the Singapore Gold Cup on Kranji’s farewell day, simply because he did not stay the 2,000m journey.

Hopes were still high he could bounce back over more suitable trips at his second career across the Causeway, but the results had been mixed, albeit without the old flashes of brilliance having completely gone missing.

Patience is a virtue, and the real Big Union finally stepped up to the plate with a pulsating last-to-first finish in the RM80,000 (S$25,000) Supreme A race named after Singapore Pools – the second year running the Selangor Turf Club was conferring the honour at the Piala Emas Sultan Selangor meeting following Chinese Tea’s win in 2024.

“Singapore Pools is honoured to be invited by Selangor Turf Club for the second naming of the Singapore Pools Trophy in Malaysia, held in conjunction with the prestigious Group 1 Piala Emas Sultan Selangor meeting,” said Simon Leong, Pools’ chief product officer who was accompanied by board member Tan Choon Shian and deputy director (product content) Steven Tan.

“Building on our rich experience and international expertise in racing and wagering, Singapore Pools remains committed to supporting and elevating the profile of horse racing in Malaysia. Together with the Selangor Turf Club, we aim to broaden the sport’s global appeal and inspire racing fans across the region.”

Dropped right off the pace by jockey Nuqman Rozi, Big Union ($71) was happy to smoke his pipe at the rear while the two favourites Yes Man (Shafiq Rizuan) and Pacific Vampire (Andre da Silva) made the early running.

When Nuqman got a wriggle on from the 600m, Big Union took closer order to swing the widest for the judge, but still spotting the two leaders around seven lengths.

Contrary to his last three wins when he kept finding, Yes Man unexpectedly folded at the 150m, leaving the coast clear for Pacific Vampire, with Fright (Khaw Choon Kit) also closing down fast.

But the complexion changed again when Pacific Vampire in turn crumbled – yet again – where it mattered. Fright and Hasten (Khairil Zulkiflee) pounced, but on the outside, Big Union came sailing home with a blinding acceleration to win by three lengths from Hasten.

Big Union’s stablemate Energy Baby (Troy See) took third place another neck away. The winning time was a sizzling 1min 8.58sec.

Tan said he had been quietly confident of a good run from his protege even if the winning post had proven elusive for the son of Zoustar in Malaysia.

“He’s always been a good horse, but he doesn’t handle the track here. He doesn’t like the kickback,” said the Singaporean handler.

“Today, I put pacifiers on and he handled it better. It’s his natural pattern to drop back and he finished very well.”

Nuqman said listening to Tan’s instructions to the letter paid off.

“I didn’t expect this horse because he never won here before,” said the Malaysian jockey.

“So I just followed the instructions. The trainer told me he didn’t like the kickback.

“So, drawn 10, I tried to settle midfield early, try for luck in the last. Come the straight, I found clear run and then, he gave me a good kick.

“I cannot believe I won the race.”

The highlight of the day, the Group 1 Piala Emas Sultan Selangor (2,000m) saw trainer Richard Lines handed the perfect 61st birthday present when $44 outsider Kim Emperor (Khairil) dug deep to lower the colours of favourite Lucky Magic (Shafiq) close home.