Light show at Cricket World Cup the ‘dumbest idea’, says Glenn Maxwell

NEW DELHI – After smashing the Netherlands bowlers into submission with a record-breaking century, Glenn Maxwell slammed Cricket World Cup organisers for putting on a “horrible” mid-match light show during Australia’s massive 309-run win.

The all-rounder, nicknamed “The Big Show” for his batting fireworks, was no fan of the two-minute spectacle at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium during the Netherlands’ fruitless chase of a mammoth total of 399-8 on Wednesday.

Australian bowlers, led by leg-spinner Adam Zampa, dismissed the Dutch for 90 in 21 overs for the biggest margin of victory in the event’s history.

Maxwell covered his eyes in the field as the stadium morphed into a virtual nightclub with flashing lights and thumping beats.

“I had something like that light show happen at Perth Stadium during a Big Bash game,” the 35-year-old said, after the fastest century in 50-over World Cup history.

“I just felt like it gave me shocking headaches and it takes me a while for my eyes to re-adjust and I just think it’s the dumbest idea for cricketers.

“So I just try and cover up as much as I possibly can and ignore it but it’s a horrible, horrible idea. Great for the fans, horrible for the players.”

His teammate David Warner, who also scored a century in the Dutch demolition, had a different view. “I absolutely loved the light show, what an atmosphere. It’s all about the fans,” the left-hander wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Without you all, we won’t be able to do what we love.”

Playing in his 155th ODI, Warner cracked 104 from 93 balls with 11 fours and three sixes.

It was his second successive century of the tournament, following his 163 in the win over Pakistan.

His sixth World Cup hundred took him past the five of compatriot Ricky Ponting and level with Sachin Tendulkar. He is just one behind the all-time record of seven held by current India skipper Rohit Sharma.