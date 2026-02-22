Big impost will not stop Thisiswhatitmeans

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Race 1 (1,000m)



(6) SAUDI SWEEP is overdue her maiden win and has only been out of the money three times in 14 outings. She goes well on the Poly and if this trip is not too short she should make a bold bid.

(1) LOU LOU was a well-beaten second last run over course and distance but meets some modest opposition and should be in the shake-up.

(2) ROY’S BLOSSOM showed some improvement in first-time blinkers but does look held by Lou Lou on their last meeting.

(3) MY DEAR FRIEND has six “duck eggs” behind her name on the Highveld but the switch to Poly could see her improve.

Race 2 (1,400m)



(1) BRIGITTE ANNE has been placed in all four starts including a close-up second last time out. She gets the benefit of a 1.5kg allowance and if taking to the Poly could prove the one to beat from the best of the draw.

(3) BLUE STEEL will be a contender after making a smart local debut over the distance. He takes to the Poly for the first time and has to give lumps of weight to the filly.

(2) XIPHOS has been costly to follow as he tends to lack extra when challenged. He comes back after a short break and goes well on the Poly.

(5) WINDING POWER is not without a say.

(6) OWNER OF CREATION is a struggling maiden but has some decent recent form. He could finally get it right.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(2) LILTING SONG disappointed last run in the Cape but had some useful form before that. She goes this trip well and should make a bold bid in this field.

(10) PRAISE DE LA REY has drawn wide but has been running well of late and should put in a good effort.

(8) CALI BULLET is lightly raced and was a beaten favourite last run. She has gone well over course and distance and if putting in her best she has a definite chance.

(9) HARPA is way better than her last run and has gone well on the Poly.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(8) KUMEMORI has started at long odds at his last two but has been narrowly beaten in both. The removal of blinkers appears to have done the trick and he should be competitive.

(11) FAIRE ADVANTAGE has a tricky draw to contend with but goes well on the Poly and has been knocking on the door for some time now.

(1) EL REY VIENE has the best of the draws and has been close-up in all of his recent outings. Sean Veale will have had the choice of three runners in the race.

(3) RECORD HIGH was beaten by the progressive Salani Kahle last time after a smart previous effort from a difficult draw.

Race 5 (1,600m)



Wide open.

(9) SAINT BRIGID makes her Poly debut but has shown good form since her arrival from the Cape. She seems better than her last run but that form has worked out. Distance suited and if she takes to the Poly she could be the horse to beat.

(8) LA MADDALENA was a beaten favourite last start on the turf but she showed up well at her previous outing on the Poly. She meets weaker opposition and can make amends.

(5) IZIBULO got a hefty seven-point raise in the handicap for her last win but she is in good form and enjoys the Poly.

(3) PEGGY SUE SHAKE jumped from a 58 to a 70 rating after her Open Maiden win and has come on with blinkers. She could follow up.

Race 6 (1,800m)



Competitive handicap.

(3) IMPERIAL POWER is holding form well and loves the Poly. The apprentice is replaced by Keagan de Melo which could make all the difference.

(4) CHILL IN THE AIR takes to the Poly and tried much further last time. He has a handy weight.

(8) SUNDANCE KID has come to hand since his switch to the Poly and with a claiming apprentice in the reins, he must have a strong chance.

(5) ISIVIVANE is relatively lightly raced and has been in good form on the Poly and showed up well behind the smart King Pelles last time.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(4) THISISWHATITMEANS has taken to the Poly and is unbeaten in his last four on the surface. He got a further five-point raise in the handicap for his last win and has to shoulder the “grandstand” but he has carried big weights at his last two.

(8) GOOD TRAVELLER has an iron constitution and lines up for the 52nd time and comes off a pair of victories on the Poly. He has crept up the handicap and still looks competitive off his new mark.

(6) RED BOMBER has had one promising outing for his new stable and now takes to the Poly.

(1) GIMMETHEGOODLIFE has consistent Highveld form and the switch to the Poly could be what he is looking for.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(4) HATHIGHWAYTOTHESKY has earned in four of her five starts that includes two wins. If she takes to the Poly she should put in a big effort.

(5) TLADI MOTHWANA surprised on debut and then showed up well first run in a handicap on the Poly. This is only her third start and she does look progressive.

(2) SHE’S A MACHINE has been trying longer journeys of late and has been in good form. In this small field the drop in trip could be in her favour.

(1) POURSOMESUGARONME is always dangerous and is back over course and distance where she won two runs back.

Race 9 (1,200m)



(11) ACACIA’S BLOSSOM is always dangerous and has shown some recent improvement over course and distance.

(3) JAZZ DIVA made no show back on soft turf last time. She showed up well in two Poly runs over course and distance prior to that both from tricky barrier draws. She has a better gate now and should feature.

(5) SCARLET STARLET got home narrowly in the soft on debut but does look capable of improving.

(8) QUEEN FENN is quick and showed up well in her handicap debut. There should be little between her and Jazz Diva on their last meeting.