Big cat on the prowl

Late bloomer Big Tiger keeps earning his stripes after he brought up a third win on the trot yesterday.

The three-length trouncing in the $50,000 Class 4 race over 1,200m was without a doubt his most dominant display thus far.

After landing at Kranji as an unraced last year, the strapping Akeed Mofeed five-year-old has taken a while to find his way, but has clearly hit his straps in his second season.

With the purple patch having come across Class 4 level on the Polytrack, trainer Jerome Tan can only hope that a step-up to Class 3 would not halt his progress.

Big Tiger's (Wong Chin Chuen) winning move probably came in the first 200m. The $18 shot speared over from his wide gate to take a drop on leader Magnifique (Saifudin Ismail) without having spent too much petrol.

There was visibly a lot left in the tank as the field spun for home. Wong had not budged and Big Tiger was just purring.

When the Tiger was uncaged, the slaying was swift. Favourite Siam Royal Orchid (Manoel Nunes) could not muster a response, even losing the runner-up spot to Quadcopter (Marc Lerner) by three-quarters of a length.

The winning time was 1min 12.18sec for the 1,200m on Polytrack.

"He's done the job well from the outside draw (nine) today. The 21/2-kg penalty from his last win didn't do him any good, but he still won well," said Tan.

"I hope he will be competitive at Class 3 level. I may have to put him over longer and see how he goes."

Big Tiger's best trip was the least of the Singaporean handler's concerns not too long ago. He was wondering whether he did not have a small cat in his stable instead.

The gelding did not set the world alight in his early exposure to racing, especially over turf.