‘Big Bang’ Zhang Zhilei eyes Oleksandr Usyk fight after ending Joe Joyce’s unbeaten run

LONDON – China’s Zhang Zhilei, nicknamed “Big Bang”, has set his sights on Ukraine’s heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk after dealing Britain’s Joe Joyce a first professional defeat on Saturday.

Referee Howard Foster stopped the fight in the sixth of 12 scheduled rounds at London’s Copper Box Arena after the ringside doctor had twice inspected Joyce’s puffed-up right eye, which was almost closed.

“Today belongs to me... I’m 39 years old, but I’m disciplined, I train hard. Next step I’m going for the title,” Zhang said through a translator after punching the air and shouting “Chinese Power!”.

“This fight was easier than I had expected. I have been working so hard and now I get the reward.”

The Chinese turns 40 in May and he added: “I want to thank my coach, my team and the fans in China as they had to stay up so late to watch my fight.

“This victory is my best birthday present from my team and myself.”

Two of the three judges had Zhang ahead at that point when the fight was stopped.

Joyce, 37, was the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) interim champion in the division – a title that effectively made him the WBO’s mandatory challenger for WBO, IBO (International Boxing Organisation), IBF (International Boxing Federation) and WBA (World Boxing Association) champion Usyk.

Britain’s Tyson Fury holds the WBC (World Boxing Council) title.

Zhang and Joyce are both Olympic silver medallists, the Chinese as a super-heavyweight at home in Beijing in 2008 and the Briton in the same division in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

On Saturday, Zhang had his shorter and lighter opponent in trouble from early on, Joyce providing a static target for his booming left hand and providing plenty of work for his corner as cuts opened up.

“I’m just disappointed with my performance,” Joyce said on BT Sport after what was his 16th professional fight.

“The right hand he kept hitting me with. I couldn’t get out of the way, so respect to Zhilei Zhang, Big Bang.

“I haven’t fought a southpaw for so long... he’s an awkward fighter because he’s a southpaw and he hits hard. I had expected to win like I normally do, I could have done better.

“I’ll be back. My journey’s not over, this is just a hurdle I may have tripped over so I’ll be back.” REUTERS, XINHUA