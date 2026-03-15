Louis Bielle-Biarrey comes of age as France rugby’s new lightning strike after Six Nations title

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– France head coach Fabien Galthie hailed Louis Bielle-Biarrey as a “lethal weapon” following in the footsteps of Antoine Dupont, after the winger’s four-try masterclass helped secure a dramatic Six Nations title-clinching 48-46 victory over England on March 14.

Bielle-Biarrey took his campaign tally to nine, surpassing his own record from 2025 and reinforcing his status as one of the most devastating finishers in international rugby.

Galthie said the 22-year-old, who has 29 tries from 27 appearances, was already emulating the inspirational standards set by captain Dupont.

“You said it – a lethal weapon,” Galthie told reporters. “Record try-scorer, incredibly prolific production. It’s difficult to find the right words for Louis at the moment.

“He’s following in Antoine’s footsteps. The players inspire one another.”

France clinched their third title in five years in nerve-racking fashion, Thomas Ramos landing a late penalty to seal the win in a contest that swung wildly throughout.

Yet it was Bielle-Biarrey’s clinical finishing that kept Les Bleus in control during key phases of the match.

Galthie said the title was the product of long-term growth rather than momentum alone.

“This victory is the fruit of seven seasons of learning,” he said. “When you see the complexity of the matches week after week in this competition, you don’t hide your pleasure in calling it what it is: a final victory.”

While France’s attack dazzled, defensive lapses in recent matches have raised concerns, with Galthie acknowledging improvements were needed despite lifting the trophy.

“We’re going to enjoy this victory. But going forward we’ll have to be honest with each other, because at this level you can’t concede 50 points,” Ramos said after France conceded 96 points in their last two games.

“If we want to be competitive in the major competitions... with that many tries conceded, it will be without us.”

“It’s true,” Galthie acknowledged. “But, for the moment, we’ve just won a major competition.”

For England, it was a fourth loss for the first time in a Six Nations campaign despite their most fluent attacking display of the championship. But they at least have a clearer blueprint of how they want to play.

England scored seven tries through Tom Roebuck, Cadan Murley, Ollie Chessum (two), Alex Coles, Tommy Freeman and Marcus Smith, and more than 40 points on French soil for the first time.

Captain Maro Itoje said: “We’re disappointed with the loss. But the way we played today is how we want to play going forward.”

The match got off to a pulsating start and remained frantic throughout, until Ramos’ clinical penalty won it for France, who have now won eight Six Nations titles, one more than England, and two more than Ireland and Wales.

After discussions over where he would put down the tee for the championship-winning kick, Ramos slotted it over from 43 metres in the 83rd minute – a fitting end to arguably the most thrilling Six Nations.

Captain Dupont, whose leadership has underpinned France’s modern era, said the dressing room was filled with pride and relief.

“It’s so hard to win titles,” he said. “Some players are winning their first, others savour it like the first. These moments are rare – you have to appreciate them.”

With a World Cup looming in less than two years, France appear to have found not only continuity in Dupont’s leadership but a new attacking spearhead in Bielle-Biarrey. REUTERS