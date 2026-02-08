Biathlon-Visit to Thai paradise prepared Preuss for final Olympic fling

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

ANTERSELVA, Italy, Feb 8 - Worn down physically and mentally in 2023, Germany's Franziska Preuss traded the cold and snow of biathlon for the beaches of Thailand where she got the energy she needed to get her to her final Winter Olympics in Italy.

The Beijing bronze medallist says she has "unfinished business" at the Olympics, and will close out her career with the event at the Milano Cortina Games as her last major championship.

"It is special, because this was the last big step in my career that I wanted to take part in. Now it's finally happened, so this feels good. I'm also looking forward to the new life after," she said.

Preuss decamped to Thailand in 2023 after struggles with injury and illness that left her far short of her best and the break did her the world of good, enabling her to bounce back to win the World Cup in the 2024/25 season.

As well as regaining her health while in Thailand, the 31-year-old said she had also gained a new perspective.

"It showed me a lot because in weeks like now you only focus on sport and you only feel good as a human when you are good at sports," she explained.

"Moments like a few years ago, when you were relaxing at the beach, nobody cared about sports. Then you realise, I'm the same human and this is much more important."

That change in mindset has led to her being much more relaxed as she prepares for her final Olympic fling.

"I just want to enjoy it now because then my life will change. It's a special thing to complete my career here. I want to be in the here and now, and then we will see," she said. REUTERS