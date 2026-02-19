Biathlon-Oeberg leverages experience to grab relay silver for Sweden

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

ANTERSELVA, ITALY, Feb 18 - With France cruising to the gold medal in Wednesday's women's relay at the Olympics, Sweden's Hanna Oeberg had to call on all her experience to hold off the challenge of Norway's young firebrand Maren Kirkeeide to secure the silver medal.

France dominated the race, winning by 51.3 seconds and leaving Oeberg and Kirkeeide in a cat-and-mouse battle that eventually saw the 30-year-old Swede edge out her Norwegian counterpart to take second place by 16.3 seconds.

"When I got a decent gap after the last standing shoot, it felt pretty calm," Oeberg told Reuters after being asked when she knew they had secured the runners-up spot.

"When I went out on the course, the main goal was to win the silver medal and beat Norway. I think I had a good attitude and I focused on myself and managed to keep calm."

An Olympic champion in the same event in 2022, Oeberg calmly loaded up an extra bullet after a miss at the final shoot, while Kirkeeide's two wayward shots allowed the Swede to get away with a lead that could not be reeled in.

"In one way I think it's good that I've managed to lift my own strengths - I know that I'm very effective on the range, and that even if I have to shoot some extra shots like I did today, it doesn't matter that much."

Her partner and Sweden teammate Martin Ponsiluoma already had his Olympic pursuit gold and relay bronze medals, and on Wednesday Oeberg added the silver as the team's women picked up their first medal at the Milano Cortina Games.

"Obviously it feels very good that we can get there and have our own medal celebration - now we have one of every colour in our room, so it feels good." REUTERS