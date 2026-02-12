Biathlon-Norway's Laegreid apologises again as he seeks to move on from love-cheat revelation

ANTERSELVA, Italy, Feb 11 - Norway biathlete Sturla Holm Laegreid has apologised to his teammates and his ex-girlfriend following his sensational interview after his bronze medal-winning efforts in Tuesday's Olympic men's 20km individual race, in which he revealed he had been unfaithful, saying he wanted to put the matter behind him.

News of Laegreid's cheating on his girlfriend swiftly eclipsed teammate Johan-Olav Botn's gold-medal performance in that race, with the tearful 28-year-old admitting to Norwegian state broadcaster NRK that he had told his ex-girlfriend about what he called his "mistake" a week ago, and that she had swiftly ended the relationship.

The story quickly made its way around the world and Laegreid was heavily criticised in Norwegian media for both his revelation and for stealing the limelight from Botn, as well as for casting his ex-girlfriend, who has asked to remain anonymous, into the media spotlight.

"I deeply regret that I brought up this personal story on what was a day of celebration for Norwegian biathlon. I am not quite myself today, and I am not thinking clearly. My apologies go to Johan-Olav, who deserved all the attention after the gold," Lagreid said in a statement released by the Norwegian Olympic Committee.

"It also goes to my ex-girlfriend, who involuntarily ended up in the media spotlight, I hope she is doing well. I cannot change this but I will now put this behind me and focus on the Olympics. I will not answer any further questions about this." REUTERS