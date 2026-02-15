Biathlon-Norway's Kirkeeide earns redemption as superb final lap seals sprint gold

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

ANTERSELVA, Italy, Feb 14 - Norway's Maren Kirkeeide shot perfectly and skied brilliantly on a frenetic final lap to win a stunning gold medal in a thrilling women's 7.5 km sprint race at the Winter Olympics on Saturday that was decided in the last few hundred metres.

Oceane Michelon of France took the silver, 3.8 seconds behind, with her compatriot Lou Jeanmonnot securing bronze, but Kirkeeide's last lap will go down as one of the great Olympic biathlon redemption stories.

Left devastated after her underwhelming anchor lap caused her team to miss out on the podium in the mixed relay, Kirkeeide skied the final lap like a demon to close the gap on and pass Michelon, who was powerless to stop the Norwegian firebrand from snatching gold from her grasp.

With light snow falling and low cloud shrouding parts of the course, the competitors skied three laps with two visits to the shooting range, one prone and one standing, with each miss forcing a 150-metre trip around the penalty loop.

After winning the mixed relay and Julia Simon triumphing in the women's individual race, the French came into the race with high hopes, but few expected it would be Michelon who would take the silver in her first Olympic race.

SIMON MISSES TWO SHOTS

Simon’s chances of adding to her two gold medals at the Games disappeared when she missed two shots on her second visit to the range, and Jeanmonnot was left to rue a single miss that cost her around half a minute as she slid down to the bronze medal position.

As the weather deteriorated, the leading contenders faltered and none could deny Kirkeeide her dramatic victory.

"It feels absolutely brilliant," Kirkeeide said. "I had a good day on the course and then I managed to hit all the targets, and then it was just a matter of going with everything I had on the last lap."

Michelon was not too downbeat.

"Incredible day. It was a long way to get there. I've been here for 10 days and I was getting impatient," she said.

"I'm so happy I did such a good race - I believed I was maybe going to win my first race, but I kind of got some low blood sugar. I'm still super happy."

There was disappointment for the home fans as Lisa Vittozzi's trademark rapid-fire shots all hit the target, but she was off the pace on the skis and finished fifth, while Dorothea Wierer had three bad misses that pushed her well down the field to 44th.

Sweden's poor Games continued, with Hannah Oeberg's 18th place their best result on the day, but even without two misses in the standing shoot it was unlikely that she would have made the podium.

In contrast, Bulgaria continued to impress following Lora Hristova's shock bronze in the individual race on Wednesday as Milena Todorova finished fourth, 16.3 seconds off the podium, with her lone miss in the prone shooting probably costing her a medal. REUTERS